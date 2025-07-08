Caitlin Clark set to return for Indiana on Wednesday after missing 5 games with groin injury

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark expects to play Wednesday when the Indiana Fever host the Golden State Valkyries after missing the past five games with a left groin injury.

The All-Star captain participated in practice Monday which was open to season ticket holders, playing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. It was the first time she'd done that since getting hurt on June 26. Barring any setbacks, Clark will be available to play Wednesday.

“It’s nice to get back out there and get back into the flow of playing with my teammates again,” Clark told reporters after practice Tuesday. “It’s going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again. ... It’s obviously hard sitting out and watching for a few weeks, so I’m excited to get out there.”

It was Clark’s second injury of the season. She's only played in nine of the team's 18 games this season as well as the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final which saw the Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx. Clark had a left quad injury that forced her to miss five games last month.

“I hope to play a decent amount — in the upper 20s. I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs,” Clark said. “But I feel pretty good. But I’m going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward.”

