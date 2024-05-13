Buescher confronts Reddick after another near-miss NASCAR loss at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — (AP) — Chris Buescher let his frustrations out over a second close call that cost him a NASCAR victory for a second straight week.

Buescher had lost out by 0.001 of a second at Kansas to Kyle Larson a week ago in what was the closest ending in NASCAR history. This time, Buescher lost his chance at the Goodyear 400 when Tyler Reddick tried to pass for the lead.

Reddick's car slid up into Buescher, knocking him against the wall and ruining both their chances for a Darlington victory.

Buescher angrily confronted Reddick when both were out of their cars. Buescher shoved him and shouted that he should not have tried that move.

“I tried to back out,” Reddick said. “The last thing I wanted to do was wreck your car. I'm sorry.”

Buescher pointed to the NASCAR playoff decal on his car for those, like Reddick, who've qualified for the postseason. “That doesn't work for me,” Buescher said. “We don't have that sticker on my door right now. I need you to be better. We've raced each other for so long just fine.”

Buescher had said how agonizing his loss to Kyle Larson at Kansas last week was, replaying it and coming up with several things he might have done differently given another chance. At Darlington, Buescher knew who to blame.

"That's two weeks in a row we had a shot to win races," Buescher said. “One, I'm going to relive in my head forever at what I would've done different (at Kansas). The other, I need someone else to be more mature about it.”

Reddick continued apologizing in his post-race comments.

He said his attempted pass was aggressive and he tried to check up so he would not slide into Buescher.

“It's tough to walk away knowing that I used someone up, took their chance away from winning the race that's racing me really cleanly,” Reddick said. “I have to work on that and try and make some better decisions.”

Buescher's owner at RFK Racking, Brad Keselowski, was the beneficiary of the on-track dust-up with Reddick. Keselowski moved in front for his first NASCAR victory in three years.

Keselowski understood his driver's frustration over the past two weeks, but does not believe he should change his driving style or demeanor.

“Just keep being Chris,” Keselowski said. “Just keep doing what you’re doing.”

