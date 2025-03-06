Browns restructure Watson's contract to get under the salary cap, AP source says

Deshaun Watson's contract has been reworked again by the Cleveland Browns as the team looks to clear salary cap space with the new league year less than one week away.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday that the latest restructuring of the quarterback's contract will clear nearly $36 million in cap space for the Browns. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

Watson's restructured contract was first reported by ESPN. The Browns were nearly $22 million over the cap before restructuring Watson's deal.

It is the second time in three months that Watson's contract was reworked. In December, the sides added void years through 2030 to give the Browns additional financial flexibility to spread out dead money on the contract instead of taking a massive hit in one season.

The 29-year-old Watson may miss the entire 2025 season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in three months in January. He originally injured it during an Oct. 20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns have insurance that protects the contract and could get some cap relief from the NFL if he is out for the season.

Watson has played in only 19 games since the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2022 and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

He missed the first 11 games in 2022 because of a league suspension, made just six starts in 2023 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and started seven last year before the Achilles tendon injury.

Cleveland, which went 3-14 in 2024, has the second pick in April's NFL draft. It hosted Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward — the top two quarterback prospects — this week as teams can bring up to 30 draft-eligible players in for visits.

The Browns are also expected to sign a veteran quarterback when free agency begins on Wednesday.

