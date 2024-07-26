Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is the No. 1 defensive lineman in AP's top 5 rankings

Myles Garrett was nearly unstoppable last season.

His spectacular performance earned him several accolades and now he’s been voted the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five defensive linemen, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Garrett received six first-place votes. T.J. Watt and Chris Jones each got one. Garrett and Micah Parsons were the only players selected on every ballot.

Garrett beat out Watt for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

1. MYLES GARRETT, Cleveland Browns

Despite constant double-teams, Garrett had 14 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and forced offensive coordinators to avoid his side of the field. Under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, Garrett thrived and turned the Browns into one the league’s top units.

2. MICAH PARSONS, Dallas Cowboys

Parsons, who edged Watt for the No. 2 spot, fell to second-team All-Pro last season after making the first team his first two years. He still was as dominant, racking up a career-best 14 sacks, 33 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss. Parsons is set to receive a massive contract once Dallas handles CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s deals.

3. T.J. WATT, Pittsburgh Steelers

The four-time All-Pro and 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year led the league with 19 sacks, forced four fumbles, had 36 QB hits and 19 tackles for loss. Watt was named on seven ballots.

4. CHRIS JONES, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones is the only interior lineman to make this list. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick, Jones helped Kansas City’s defense carry the team when the offense struggled for parts of last season. He made a game-changing play in overtime of the Super Bowl, forcing the 49ers to settle for a field goal and setting up Kansas City’s comeback win. Jones had 10 1/2 sacks, 29 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss.

5. NICK BOSA, San Francisco 49ers

The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year came on slowly last season after an early holdout that led to a $170 million, five-year contract. He finished with 10 1/2 sacks, down from 18 1/2 in 2022. Bosa had 35 QB hits, forced two fumbles and had 16 tackles for loss.

