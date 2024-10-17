Browns announce plans to move from their lakefront stadium since 1999 to dome in the suburbs

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Browns are moving out of their lakefront home.

The team officially announced plans Thursday to leave their 25-year-old stadium on the shores of Lake Erie when the lease expires in 2028 and move to a domed facility in suburban Brook Park despite the city’s efforts to keep it in Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb met Wednesday with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who told him they were moving forward with their intention to build the $2.4 billion facility and entertainment complex 12 miles south of downtown.

The Haslams explored several possible sites and considered renovating their current home before deciding the move was their best option.

They made the announcement amid a four-game losing streak and 1-5 record heading into Sunday's home game against Cincinnati.

“We understand this is a complex process with more questions still to be answered and we will continue to communicate openly as our process evolves,” the Haslams said in a statement. "We recognize our season on the field has not had the start we all hoped for and are working hard to improve each week to make our fans proud.

"At the same time, it is critical that we remain committed to the best long-term, sustainable solution for our stadium and to providing the world-class dome experience our fans deserve. We are confident that the Brook Park project will significantly benefit the Northeast Ohio region for generations to come.”

Funding for the project remains unclear. The Browns are seeking a public/private partnership and have proposed bonds to cover the public portion.

Last month, the city proposed funding $461 million — splitting the cost with the Browns — to upgrade the current stadium and re-develop its surrounding property along Lake Erie.

“We’ve learned through our exhaustive work that renovating our current stadium will simply not solve many operational issues and would be a short-term approach,” the Haslams said. "With more time to reflect, we have also realized that without a dome, we will not attract the type of large-scale events and year-round activity to justify the magnitude of this public-private partnership.

“The transformational economic opportunities created by a dome far outweigh what a renovated stadium could produce with around ten events per year.”

Bibb expressed his disappointment the sides couldn't work out a deal.

“As mayor, I will always prioritize the needs of residents and businesses,” Bibb said in a statement. “The Haslem Sports Group may want a roof over their heads, but my responsibility is to ensure that Cleveland residents have a roof over theirs."

Bibb added that balancing those priorities “requires care and precision” and that the city must be “practical about our many needs and finite resources.”

The Browns have only been in their stadium since 1999, when they returned as an expansion team after owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore four years earlier following a squabble with city officials.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.