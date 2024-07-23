British equestrian great Dujardin out of Olympics after coaching video shows 'error of judgment'

PARIS — (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that she says shows her behaving inappropriately while coaching other riders.

Dujardin said in a statement that the video from four years ago "shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session." It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.

Dujardin said the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or FEI, is investigating.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils; however, there is no excuse,” Dujardin said in a statement on Instagram. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

The 39-year-old Dujardin won gold at the 2012 London Games in team and individual dressage and won another individual gold in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. She took bronze in team and individual at Tokyo in 2021 and a silver in the team event at Rio. Her six medals are tied for the most by a female British Olympian.

The FEI and British Equestrian Federation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

