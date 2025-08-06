Brewers use best 60-game stretch in team history to state case as best team in the major leagues

ATLANTA — (AP) — Before Tuesday night's 7-2 win at Atlanta, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy suggested "most people couldn't tell you five players on our team."

A look at the standings would indicate more Brewers players soon will be recognized by more fans.

After all, it's difficult to overlook a team that not only continues to extend its lead in the NL Central but also boasts the best record in the majors.

“What we're doing in here right now is special,” said right-hander Freddy Peralta after allowing only four hits and one run in five innings while setting a career high with his 13th win.

“We're just enjoying the game and coming to compete every day,” Peralta said. “We have to keep it that way.”

Peralta was surprised to learn he had established a career high for wins in a season.

“It always feels good to get the win as a team but also personally for me, it's a big deal,” Peralta said.

Murphy said Peralta, who was named to this year NL All-Star team, is "just getting started. ... This is the best Freddy has ever been. I thought he was really, really good.”

The Brewers lead second-place Chicago by four games in the NL Central following the Cubs' 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The Brewers have a five-game winning streak. They have won six straight road games and are 44-16 in their last 60 games overall. It's the best 60-game stretch in team history.

Murphy said it will be important for players to keep their focus in the final stretch of the regular season.

“We really have to be disciplined right now, more than ever before," Murphy said after the Brewers (69-44) moved 25 games over .500, their best record of the season.

Milwaukee's road success has been an important part of the surge to first place. The team's 33-24 road record gives the Brewers the best winning percentage (.579) away from home in baseball. The record includes winning the first two games of the three-game series in Atlanta.

“You can't assume everything is going to go our way going forward,” Murphy said, adding he recognized the Brewers were fortunate to avoid giving up more runs Tuesday night when the Braves left 14 runners on base, tied for their highest total in the last two seasons.

The Brewers also have made key moves this year, including their trade for first baseman Andrew Vaughn on June 13.

Vaughn has an 11-game hitting streak, matching his career high, following a two-run single on Tuesday night. He is hitting .429 with four homers and 14 RBIs during is hitting streak. He is hitting .370 since joining the Brewers.

Murphy said his players “are hungry” and “don't every try to play safe.”

As for the lack of national recognition, Murphy just smiled.

“That's the fun of it,” he said.

