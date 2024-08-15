Sports

Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

By STEVE MEGARGEE

Braves Brewers Baseball FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is seen before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, July 29, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File) (Aaron Gash/AP)

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery.

The Brewers released a statement Thursday with Yelich saying he had made the decision “after careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel.” Dr. Brandon Rebholz will perform the surgery Friday in Milwaukee.

The 32-year-old Yelich hasn't played since being removed from a game on July 23.

The 2018 NL MVP earned his third All-Star Game selection this year. He was batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games despite dealing with the back issue that had landed him on the injured list twice.

