Brewers include Myers rather than Mears on NLCS roster; Dodgers add Casparius to their bullpen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee right-hander Nick Mears was left off the Brewers' roster for their NL Championship Series matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers after making 63 relief appearances during the regular season.

Milwaukee instead included right-hander Tobias Myers, who wasn't on the Brewers' roster for their NL Division Series with the Chicago Cubs. Game 1 of the NLCS is Monday at Milwaukee.

The Dodgers also altered their bullpen for this series. They added one more pitcher by including right-hander Ben Casparius and leaving out Dalton Rushing, who had been one of three catchers on their NLDS roster. Rushing struck out in his lone NLDS at bat.

Los Angeles' NLCS bullpen will also include left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who was added to the NLDS roster after Tanner Scott, who underwent a surgical removal of an abscess from an infection on his lower body before the final game of the NLDS matchup with Philadelphia.

Because Scott was removed from the NLDS roster during the series, it made him ineligible for the NLCS.

Mears went 5-3 with a 3.49 ERA for the Brewers during the regular season. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the NLDS.

Myers was 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA for Milwaukee in 22 appearances, including six starts. That followed a 2024 rookie season in which he went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA while starting 25 of his 27 appearances. Myers also allowed only two hits over five shutout innings while starting Game 3 of the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets last season.

Milwaukee's NLCS roster also doesn't include two-time All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff as he continues to recover from a right lat strain.

Casparius went 7-5 with a 4.64 ERA in 46 appearances this season. He posted a 1.42 ERA in 6 1/3 postseason innings last year — including 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the NLCS — to help the Dodgers in their drive to the World Series title.

