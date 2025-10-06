Brewers' Chourio hits 3-run homer in Game 2 of NLDS after hurting his hamstring in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio returned to the lineup and hit a three-run homer in Game 2 of an NL Division Series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday after tightness in his right hamstring caused him to exit the series opener.

Chourio sent an 0-2 pitch from Daniel Palencia over the center-field wall with two outs in the fourth inning. Chourio's 419-foot blast extended Milwaukee's lead to 7-3.

The 21-year-old was leading off and playing left field.

“If he gets in a situation where he feels it, we’re going to take him out,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said during his pregame media session. “If he gets in a situation where he doesn’t feel like he can do the job, we’re going to take him out.”

Chourio went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in Milwaukee's 9-3 Game 1 victory Saturday before leaving in the second inning. He became the first player ever to have three hits in the first two innings of a playoff game.

He underwent an MRI after the game and did some light running in a Sunday workout. Murphy said Sunday that the MRI results were inconclusive and added that "it's not a serious hamstring strain, but it's not necessarily something that won't limit him."

Chourio hurt his right hamstring while running to first on an infield single in the second inning Saturday. He had missed a month of the regular season because of a strain to the same hamstring.

“I’m sure it’s not 100%,” Murphy said. “But I’m more worried about behavior than feelings. However he feels isn’t as important as how he behaves.”

Chourio had expressed confidence after Saturday’s game that the issue wasn’t serious.

“I feel good right now,” Chourio said through an interpreter after Saturday’s game. “Compared to the last time that this happened, I feel like I’m in a very good position.”

Chourio entered Monday having gone 8 of 14 with two homers and six RBIs in four career playoff games.

