Brandon Ingram gets $120 million extension from Raptors shortly after being acquired

TORONTO — (AP) — Brandon Ingram has a $120 million extension from the Raptors before ever playing a game for Toronto.

The recently acquired forward agreed to the deal Tuesday, less than a week after the Raptors got him from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Klutch Sports Group, Ingram's agency, congratulated the 2020 All-Star and NBA's Most Improved Player on his three-year extension in a post on X.

The Raptors sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick to New Orleans for Ingram on Feb. 6.

Ingram has been out for two months with a sprained left ankle, but the Raptors didn't need to see him suit up to know they want him as part of their future. The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft has averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, scoring at least 20 points per game in all six seasons.

Ingram played his first three seasons with the Lakers before being dealt to New Orleans in the 2019 trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

