Bill Belichick says he never sought an early departure from the North Carolina job

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bill Belichick has denied reports that he's been seeking an exit strategy from his North Carolina coaching role.

"Some of the reports out last week about my looking for a buyout and trying to leave here and all that, it's just categorically false," Belichick said Monday during his first public comments since a blowout loss to Clemson. "Glad I'm here. Working toward our goals and the process."

Next up for the Tar Heels (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is Friday night’s game at California (4-2, 1-1).

During the second of two off weeks in a three-week span, the subject of Belichick's status and future with the Tar Heels was a hot topic, so much so that last Wednesday the university released brief statements from the coach and athletics director Bubba Cunningham reaffirming commitments between Belichick and the school.

On Monday, there was double the media turnout compared to Belichick’s normal game-week availability. University chancellor Lee Roberts also attended along with other high-ranking officials in the athletics department.

With only one game during a span of nearly a month, it has allowed off-field drama to command plenty of attention. Yet Belichick was spotted attending a high school game Friday night, perhaps an indication of normal in-season functions in terms of recruiting.

Belichick said the program has approximately 40 high school players committed for the next recruiting class.

Running back Caleb Hood announced last week that he was ending his playing career. Belichick said he had a conversation with Hood similar to ones he has had with many athletes through the years.

“For him, it was time, so I respect that,” Belichick said.

Belichick is in the first year of a deal that guarantees $10 million in base and supplemental pay for each of the next two seasons. Team general manager Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive who’s largely a partner with Belichick in this college endeavor, is making $1.5 million for each of the next two seasons.

North Carolina has been blown out in three games against Championship Subdivision opponents, including a 38-10 belting from Clemson in the most-recent game that resulted in a largely empty stadium in the second half. The Tar Heels surrendered 28 first-quarter points in that game.

Also last week, the school announced that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been placed on suspension for violating rules connected to improper benefits. He’s on leave while the school “further investigates other potential actions detrimental” to the team and school.

This comes following months-long tabloid-level interest involving Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who has been on the sidelines prior to games.

