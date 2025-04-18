Sports

Ben Shelton beats Luciano Darderi to reach Munich semifinals

Germany Tennis Munich Ben Shelton from the US returns the ball to Italy's Luciano Darderi during the men's singles quarterfinal match at the Munich tennis tournament, in Munich, Germany, Friday April 18, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (Sven Hoppe/AP)

MUNICH — (AP) — Ben Shelton advanced to his second clay-court semifinals by beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 at the BMW Open on Friday.

The 22-year-old American, who won the Houston title on clay a year ago, hit 29 winners to Darderi's 12 in chilly temperatures in Bavaria.

Shelton, the No. 2 seed, next faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final. The fifth-seeded Cerundolo moved into the last four by defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-4.

Before the tournament, Shelton attended his first professional soccer game when Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

In reaching his ninth tour-level semifinal, Shelton ended Darderi’s career-best winning streak at seven matches, which included the Marrakech title.

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was playing Tallon Griekspoor in a later quarterfinal match.

