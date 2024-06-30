Sports

Bellingham wonder goal sends England vs. Slovakia to extra time after 1-1 draw

By JAMES ROBSON

APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer England Slovakia England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (Antonio Calanni/AP)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to send England's European Championship round of 16 game against Slovakia to extra time on Sunday.

Bellingham's acrobatic overhead kick leveled the game at 1-1 at the end of regulation at the Veltins Arena.

Ivan Schranz scored in the first half for Slovakia and his goal looked like being enough to eliminate England, which was one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner up at the last Euros.

