Baseball fans may get to watch Ohtani's feats for another 10 years. He's already an all-time great

If baseball fans are lucky, Shohei Ohtani's greatness in the batter's box and maybe even on the pitching mound could be on display for at least another decade.

But in the minds of many, the 30-year-old is already on the shortlist of the sport's all-time legends.

The Japanese superstar added to his absurd feats on Thursday, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season. He hit both marks in grand fashion, with his first three-homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami.

Ohtani is only in his eighth big-league season after playing five years in Japan, but it's fair to wonder if he's already cemented a plaque in Cooperstown.

He's the overwhelming favorite to win his third Most Valuable Player award this season, according to BetMGM.

“We leave it to other people to decide who the all-time greats are, but it's undeniable that what we're watching is incredibly special.” said Josh Rawitch, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “People are excited about what they're seeing and that's very understandable.”

Ohtani could add to his legend in the coming weeks when he makes his postseason debut. His Los Angeles Dodgers qualified for October baseball with Thursday's win and will be among the favorites to win the World Series. There's even the slim chance he could return to the mound during the postseason after elbow surgery during the offseason.

It was about this time last season that Ohtani's career hit a major speed bump. The two-way star was having a phenomenal season for the Los Angeles Angels at the plate and on the mound when he suffered a torn ligament in his pitching elbow on Aug. 23. That led to the second major surgery on his pitching elbow.

But the free-spending Dodgers were undeterred by the injury in free agency, snagging Ohtani on a $700 million, 10-year deal that was by far the richest in MLB history.

It's safe to say he's been worth it so far.

Able to focus solely on hitting, Ohtani has produced arguably his best offensive season. He's batting .294 with 51 homers and 120 RBIs while stealing 51 bases and only getting caught four times.

For the baseball fans who enjoy advanced stats, Ohtani is already up to 42.3 WAR for his career, according to baseball-reference.com, which isn't a crazy number. Most players in the Hall of Fame have at least 50-60 WAR.

But the uniqueness of Ohtani's career — particularly his status as probably the best two-way player of all time — means he could put down his bat and glove today and likely breeze into the Hall.

“I think what he brings to the table is an energy, an international flair, a historic approach to everything that this game has to offer,” Rawitch said. “It certainly helps market the sport, and market the Hall of Fame, when we're talking about artifacts that could come to Cooperstown in the wake of something like last night.”

Rawitch said Ohtani has been “unbelievably generous” with his contributions to the Hall of Fame over the years and has a great understanding of the game's history. The Hall's upcoming major exhibit debuts next summer and it's called “Yakyu/Baseball," exploring the intertwined baseball history of Japan and the U.S.

It'll focus on Japanese greats like Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui and Hideo Nomo, while also looking at American players who have played in Japan.

And, of course, there will be plenty about Ohtani, one of the greatest in either country.

