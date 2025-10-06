Barcelona set to play in Miami and Milan in Australia after UEFA accepts not to fight overseas plan

NYON, Switzerland — Tradition-busting plans for Barcelona to play a league game in Miami and AC Milan to feature in Australia should now go ahead after UEFA said Monday it would exceptionally and reluctantly not oppose them.

Amid fierce opposition from fan groups across the continent, consent from European soccer body UEFA was a key step for La Liga’s plan to stage Villarreal vs Barcelona in Miami on Dec. 20 and AC Milan vs Como in Perth in February.

UEFA blamed a lack of clear rules from world soccer body FIFA to block the proposed games, which many fans see as a threat to cut teams’ ties to their home communities.

“While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent,” UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement

UEFA said it will “actively contribute to the ongoing work led by FIFA to ensure that future rules uphold the integrity of domestic competitions and the close bond between clubs, their supporters and local communities."

