Authorities raid Costa Rica hotel again over death of Brett Gardner's son

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica raided for the second time a hotel where the youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner died during a family vacation on March 21.

Miller Gardner was 14 when he died in his sleep, according to a statement from the New York Yankees in what initially was ruled by authorities as asphyxiation.

On April 2, the final ruling was that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death of the minor.

Prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez told ESPN that the raid at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio beach, located in Costa Rica's Central Pacific, was to collect additional evidence related to that autopsy.

“These proceedings seek to confirm or rule out the possibility of negligent homicide, that is, to determine whether this person’s death was caused by a breach of duty of care. For now, no one has been charged,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Associated Press contacted the authorities on Friday to find out the outcome of the investigation, but no additional details were provided.

The authorities conducted a raid on the same property on March 28.

“That initial inspection allowed for measurements of hazardous atmospheres and the detection of carbon monoxide in the room where the Gardner family was staying,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Miller Gardner died on March 21, not March 24.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.