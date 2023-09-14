Astros' Hunter Brown and bullpen keep Athletics hitless through 8 innings

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris and Bryan Abreu have held the Oakland Athletics hitless through eight innings on Wednesday night.

Brown pitched five innings, struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Ryan Noda.

Montero, Neris and Abreu followed with a perfect inning each. Houston pitchers retired 10 straight batters since Jordan Diaz was hit by a pitch in the fifth.

Houston leads 6-0.

Houston was bidding for its 16th no-hitter and its fifth combined effort. Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

Cristian Javier, Neris and Ryan Pressly held the New York Yankees hitless on June 25, then in Game 4 of the World Series Cristian Javie, Abreu, Montero and Pressly held Philadelphia hitless.

