Aryna Sabalenka wins first title since Australian Open, beating Jessica Pegula at Cincinnati

By JEFF WALLNER

Toronto Tennis Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to the court after a short break during her loss to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/AP)

MASON, Ohio — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka won her first title since the Australian Open in January, beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Sabalenka, who moved up a spot to No. 2 in the rankings before the match, didn't lose a set en route to her 15th WTA title. She had never gotten past the semifinals at Cincinnati, losing three times in that round.

The 26-year-old Sabalenka can now be considered a favorite at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26 in New York. The Belarusian missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, then returned to the tour at Washington two weeks ago.

In the men's final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner was set to face Frances Tiafoe on Monday night.

