Arrest made in theft of luxury cars from Miami athletes Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

MIAMI — (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of three luxury cars from a home where Miami quarterback Carson Beck and basketball player Hanna Cavinder were staying.

Tykwon Anderson, 20, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He's one of four men accused of stealing the vehicles, including a Lamborghini, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple's home early Thursday morning. Beck and Cavinder told investigators that someone stole a silver Mercedes-Benz AMG, a red Lamborghini Urus and a white Range Rover while they were asleep.

Police recovered the Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover within several hours, but they were still searching for the Lamborghini.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Anderson and three other masked men arrived at Beck's home, police said. One of the men was able to break into a vehicle parked in the driveway and use the garage door opener to get into the house and steal the keys to all three cars.

The alleged thieves used a rental car registered to Anderson to drive to Beck's home, authorities said. Investigators said they used the rental car's tracking data to find Anderson and place him at the scene of the theft.

Anderson has been charged with grand theft, vehicle theft and burglary. He was being held at the Miami-Dade jail with no bail immediately set. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Anderson.

