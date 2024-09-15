Arch Manning takes over for injured Quinn Ewers, leads No. 2 Texas to 56-7 rout of UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — An injury to Quinn Ewers raised the curtain to the Arch Manning show at Texas.

The kid from one of the most famous families in football delivered an immediate hit.

Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran 67 yards for another score after taking over for Ewers in the second quarter, leading the No. 2 Longhorns to a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday night.

Texas (3-0) led 14-0 when Ewers left with what coach Steve Sarkisian called strained abdominal muscles. Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore on his first play, then broke off the long sprint for another touchdown on Texas' next possession, as several UTSA (1-2) defenders chased him.

“When the adrenaline kicks in, it helps you run a bit faster,” Manning said.

He connected with Isaiah Bond for a 51-yard TD on Texas' first series in the third quarter that made it 35-7. His next throw was a 75-yard deep strike TD to Ryan Wingo.

Manning finished 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards. He left the game early in the fourth quarter after his final touchdown pass to Johntay Cook II.

“It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches,” Manning said.

The five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree might be the highest-profile backup quarterback in the country. With sharp passing and an unexpected burst of speed, Manning showed that he should indeed live up to the hype.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.

And if Ewers is out for an extended period, Texas still has time to groom Manning as the starter before the schedule gets much more difficult.

Texas hosts Louisiana-Monroe next week, then opens its first SEC schedule at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. The Longhorns then have a week off before their annual rivalry with Oklahoma.

Texas made no immediate announcement of how long Ewers may be out.

Sarkisian noted Ewers’ injury was not caused by contact.

“It remains to be seen the seriousness of that. We don’t think it’s anything structural or broken,” Sarkisian said.

Ewers had just completed a 49-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm on a deep throw, and then handed off to Quintrevion Wisner before he waved to team medical staff and laid on his back.

Ewers eventually walked off the field but pulled his shirt over his face as he went into the medical tent. He was on the sideline in street clothes by the third quarter.

Ewers did not speak with the media after the game.

Ewers has missed several games the last two seasons with injuries. He gained attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after Texas' big road win at defending national champion Michigan. He was 14 of 16 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and one interception against UTSA before the injury.

Manning called Ewers one of his best friends on the team and noted the two are roommates when the Longhorns stay together the night before games.

“I've just learned so much from him,” Manning said. “He's been the man to me, and I hope he's ok.”

Sarkisian praised Manning's poise in the moment.

“It's hard when you have a backup who doesn't have a ton of experience. Arch was our third guy last year,” Sarkisian said. “There’s nothing like being in the game. Playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do. I’m really proud of Arch."

THE TAKEAWAY

UTSA: The defense continues to surrender big play touchdowns as the Longhorns hit three of more than 50 yards. The secondary was overwhelmed by Texas' speed, even when Manning sprinted past several defenders on his long scoring run.

Texas: All eyes will be on the depth chart and the weekly availability report. The Longhorns of course will feel good about turning the offense over to Manning for at least the short term. If Ewers remains out, freshman Trey Owens elevates to top backup role.

TOUGH DEFENSE

Texas has allowed just two touchdowns and 19 total points through three games.

POLL POSITION

Top-ranked Georgia earned a tough win at Kentucky, but Texas' early season body of work is likely to tighten the gap between the Longhorns and Bulldogs at the top. Texas hasn't been ranked No. 1 since 2008. Georgia visits Austin on Oct. 19.

UP NEXT

UTSA hosts Houston Christian on Saturday.

Texas hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

