Another big Sho: Ohtani hits 2 homers, ties record with 4 extra-base hits in World Series Game 3

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani homered twice and tied a 119-year-old major league record with four extra-base hits in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, putting on yet another historic postseason show at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani led off Game 3 with a ground-rule double to right field. He followed with a solo homer to right in the third inning off Toronto starter Max Scherzer and added an RBI double in the fifth off reliever Mason Fluharty during the Dodgers' tying rally.

Ohtani then hit a tying solo homer off Seranthony Dominguez with one out in the seventh inning. It was his sixth homer in the Dodgers' last four games, and he tied Corey Seager's eight homers in 2020 for the most hit by a Dodgers player in a single postseason. He's two shy of Randy Arozarena's record for homers in a postseason.

Only one other player in baseball history had four extra-base hits in a World Series game: Frank Isbell had four doubles for the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 in 1906 against the Chicago Cubs.

Ohtani is scheduled to pitch in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

