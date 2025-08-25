Angels manager Ron Washington recovering from quadruple heart bypass surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday he is recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery, the first time he has publicly addressed the health issues that have sidelined him since late June.

He made the announcement while visiting the Angels for the first time since the operation eight weeks ago in California. He is not returning to manage this season, but hopes to have that opportunity next year.

Washington, at 73 the oldest manager in the majors, was last in the dugout for a game for a 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees on June 19. The following day, the team said Washington was out indefinitely because of health issues after experiencing shortness of breath and appearing fatigued toward the end of that four-game series in New York.

He was cleared by Yankees doctors to fly home with the team and underwent a series of tests after getting back to Southern California. The Angels announced on June 27 that he was going on medical leave for the rest of the season. Washington had surgery three days later.

The well-liked Washington revealed the details of his medical issues before the Angels opened a three-game series in Texas, where he still has a residence. He plans to continue on to Houston before skipping the final stop on the road trip in Kansas City. Washington hopes to be with the team the rest of the season after the Angels return home.

Washington is the Rangers’ winningest manager with a 664-611 record from 2007-14. He led them to their first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

After initially returning to Oakland’s organization for two seasons, Washington then was on the Atlanta Braves’ staff from 2017-23 and part of their 2021 World Series championship.

With a young roster after Shohei Ohtani’s departure in free agency and with three-time AL MVP Mike Trout limited to 29 games because of injuries, the Angels went 63-99 last year to set a franchise record for losses in Washington’s first season as their manager. They were 36-38 before Washington left the dugout this year, and went into Monday night’s game 25-31 with Ray Montgomery filling in for him.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who led them to their first World Series title two seasons ago, is the next oldest manager in the majors. The four-time World Series champion turned 70 in April.

