Americans finish strong with a relay record at swim worlds

SINGAPORE — (AP) — The United States, which had a frustrating swim world championships, ended on a high note Sunday with a record in the women's 4x100 medley in the last event of the eight-day championships.

The Americans swam a record time of 3 minutes, 49.34 seconds, breaking their own old mark of 3:49.63.

The United States finished with nine gold medals — one more than Australia — but has battled a case of "acute gastroenteritis" picked up at a training camp in Thailand.

The malady clearly affected the team's up-and-down performances in the eight days in Singapore.

“This is the best way to end the meet,” Gretchen Walsh said. "And I feel like we have such a good opportunity when you have this stacked group of women closing it out on a relay like this.

“We’re going to put it all in the pool and we’re going to leave Singapore with a smile on our faces,” she added.

Regan Smith, Kate Douglas and Walsh swam the first three legs with Torri Huske taking the anchor.

