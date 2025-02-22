Sports

All-Stars Donvan Mitchell and Evan Mobley power East-leading Cavaliers to 142-105 blowout of Knicks

By TOM WITHERS
Knicks Cavaliers Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Evan Mobley added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bullied the New York Knicks from the start Friday night, winning 142-105 in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Only the Cavs looked elite, winning their sixth straight and improving the NBA's best record to 46-10. Cleveland has won 34 games by double digits.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Karl-Anthony Towns 23 for the Knicks, who beat Chicago in overtime on Thursday in their first game back from the All-Star break.

New York couldn't use a back-to-back as any excuse as the Cavs won in Brooklyn a night earlier. It was the Knicks' most-lopsided loss this season.

Cleveland got a scare in the first half when All-Star guard Darius Garland hit his head on the floor while taking an awkward fall. Garland, who missed significant time last season with a broken jaw, stayed in the game.

The Cavs played most of the second half without center Jarrett Allen, who injured his right hand. X-rays were negative.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York was without versatile swingman Josh Hart, who missed his second straight game with a sore right knee.

Cavaliers: Dean Wade's return from injury makes Cleveland as healthy as it has been in months. Wade gives coach Kenny Atkinson defensive depth and versatility.

Key moments

Mitchell went on a tear late in the first half, dropping 3-pointers in final 1:43 as Cleveland opened a 27-point halftime lead.

Key stat

Mitchell loves facing the Knicks. He came in averaging 30.7 points. 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous nine regular-season games against them.

Up next

It's a big weekend for both teams as the Knicks are in Boston on Sunday. The Cavs host the top-scoring Memphis Grizzlies that night.

