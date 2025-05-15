Alex Smalley goes from alternate to contending in a span of 20 hours at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Alex Smalley was on the putting green at Quail Hollow, going through his drills and looking like any of the other 156 players at the PGA Championship. But he wasn't. On the eve of the major, Smalley wasn't sure he would have a tee time.

And then in a span of about 20 hours, the North Carolina native went from first alternate to a 4-under 67 that kept his name around the top of the leaderboard Thursday.

“I really prepared just like any other week,” Smalley said. “Obviously, it's interesting being first alternate. I was losing hope after every passing hour. And you know, you hear about everybody's ailments being first alternate.”

In this case it was Sahith Theegala who had to withdraw during the Truist Championship last week at Philadelphia Cricket Club. And his neck injury never got better for the Californian to play the PGA Championship, a major he finished in the top 15 a year ago. So he was out.

Smalley was in.

He had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine (after starting on No. 10), dropped a pair of shots on tough par 4s on the front nine and then shot his way back into the mix by holing a 70-foot putt across the green on the par-5 seventh for eagle.

Smalley made a short birdie putt on the short par-4 eighth, managed par on the brutal par-4 ninth hole and had his lowest score in his third appearance at the PGA Championship.

He felt bad for Theegala, but only to a point.

“I wish him the best and hope to have him back out here as quick as possible because us players and I know the fans really like him a lot,” Smalley said. “It was a shame to see him not be able to play this week. But it was nice to get an opportunity to play.”

Smalley already had one close call getting into Quail Hollow. The PGA Championship takes all PGA Tour winners, and Smalley was two shots out of the lead on the back nine at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. He didn't make up ground, but there was still hope.

The PGA Championship kept a spot open in case the Myrtle Beach winner had already qualified for Quail Hollow. The tournament came down to Ryan Fox, Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs. Hughes was already in the PGA, so if he won then Smalley would be in as first alternate.

Hughes made bogey on the last hole and Fox won the playoff. Smalley was still an alternate.

Smalley drove home to Greensboro and didn't bother coming over until Monday night. And then he treated it like any other tournament, playing nine holes when he could because of rain, practice, another nine holes Wednesday morning, more waiting and hoping.

What helped make it feel normal was getting notice on Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, he would have had to be around the practice area from 7 a.m. until 2:37 p.m., the last tee time.

The PGA Championship alternates come off a special PGA Tour money list. Smalley was the fifth alternate when the field was announced last week.

Unlike other majors that have an alternate list, this group typically is PGA Tour players capable of hanging with the best. John Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship as the ninth alternate in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

Smalley has been first alternate a few times on the PGA Tour, getting the call predawn of the opening rounds.

“I guess I’ve had decent luck at first alternate before, but I don’t really want to be in that position anymore,” he said.

