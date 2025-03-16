Alex Ovechkin scores 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin shook off a rough start to this three-game California swing by scoring his 887th career goal Saturday against the San Jose Sharks to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin had failed to score a goal in the first two games of the trip and had no shots on goal in a loss at Los Angeles on Thursday night. He came up empty on his first three shots and couldn't generate any prime chances on three power plays before scoring late against the Sharks in a 5-1 victory.

“Hopefully that helps him,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “You could feel he was gripping it a little bit. Power play, he’s been struggling. He hasn’t been getting as many quality looks with his line. ... For him to get that goal, hopefully that’s a good boost for him and grabs him some momentum heading back home and feeling good about his game going into our home games this week.”

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period.

The goal led to loud cheers from the sellout crowd that featured many fans who came hoping to see Ovechkin score with chants of “Ovie! Ovie!" filling the building.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said. “Lots of people are now watching and lots of attention. It’s a great feeling.”

Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on out of the 217 goaltenders he has faced in his 20-year career.

The goal made sure Ovechkin didn't match his longest goal drought of the season, having also gone without one in the first three games and then again in early January.

He scored 14 goals in the next 22 games following that stretch to move closer to Gretzky's mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

He now has 15 games remaining to break the record this season, starting with a three-game homestand next week.

Ovechkin did have three assists in the opener of the trip at Anaheim and assisted on Dylan Strome's goal to open the scoring in the win over the Sharks.

“He’s been passing to me too much,” Strome joked. “We got to get him the puck more. He’s doing all the little things right. Nice for (Fehervary) to find him in the slot there. You could just see the crowd. Not much left to say at this point. Hopefully he can get a couple on this homestand here and inch closer and closer. We’re all excited obviously. It’s pretty cool.”

Ovechkin's goal came a few minutes after Trevor van Riemsdyk had given Washington a 4-1 lead when he scored to end a 145-game goal drought dating more than two years to March 9, 2023.

“I definitely understand how hard it is to score. To see O keep doing this every night it seems like, he's right there,” van Riemsdyk said.

“It’s pretty cool. I think everyone understands how amazing this truly is. The quality of these goaltenders nowadays, how hard it is to score in this league. Every year people start doubting him, 'Is this the year he’ll fall off?' They’re going to have to keep waiting."

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season, giving him at least 30 in a record 19 of his 20 seasons. He only fell short in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season when he scored 24 goals in a 56-game season.

