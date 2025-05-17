Alex Ovechkin says he intends to keep playing for the Capitals, his 21st NHL season at age 40

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin said Saturday he intends to return to the Washington Capitals for his 21st NHL season after breaking Wayne Gretzky's career goal-scoring record earlier this spring.

Ovechkin joked about joining the minor league Hershey Bears for their playoff run and indicated the question wasn't whether he'd be back but rather if he had what it takes to earn a spot.

"First of all, (I have) to make a roster at 40 years old," Ovechkin quipped on locker cleanout day, less than 48 hours after he and the Capitals were eliminated in the second round by Carolina.

Ovechkin, who turns 40 in September, has one season left on his five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed in 2021. He said he is approaching the summer like any other, planning to train the same way in the offseason and see where things go.

“I’m going to use those couple months (in the offseason) to rest, enjoy my life, then back to work,” Ovechkin said. “Me and (trainer Pavel Burlachenko are) going do our job to get ready for the season and just do my best."

Ovechkin is coming off a whirlwind of a season, where he overcame a broken leg to score 44 goals — the third most in the league — and pass Gretzky's mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The Russian superstar has 897.

"For him to come back this year and play the way that he did, chase down this record, the start that he had, breaking his leg, coming back from that, and just continuing to not only do things he did individually, statistically, but lead our team — that's part of the story that will be a minor part of it, but it's a big part of it," coach Spencer Carbery said after the Game 5 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night.

"He did what he came back this year to prove and show, and he did it in the playoffs as well. I tip my cap to ‘O’ and the season that he had and as our captain leading the way.”

Ovechkin led the team with five goals in 10 games this postseason, but had just one goal in the second round as he and the team fell short of the Eastern Conference final for the 15th time in 16 appearances during his career. The other time was their Stanley Cup run in 2018, when Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Going into next season, Ovechkin wants to work toward chasing a second championship.

“I’m looking forward for next year," Ovechkin said. "I’m going to try to do my best to play and my team is going to help me, too. ... I just want to come back next year and see the team who’s capable of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Beyond that, he’s not sure what the future holds when his contract comes to an end.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, but we’ll see what’s going to happen," Ovechkin said. “I’m going to try to do my best to be able to do well next year, and we’ll see.”

Longtime teammate Tom Wilson, guesses “900 and beyond" on the goal counter is coming next for Ovechkin.

“At no point am I thinking in my head that there’s ever going to be a day without Ovi on the Caps,” Wilson said. "He’s still flying out there. He had an incredible season. I think he probably exceeded expectations and beyond. You can never count that guy out. He’s such a tremendous leader. I’m sure he’s going to keep buzzing.”

