ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches $14M, 2-year deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration, AP sources say

Adolis García and the Texas Rangers agreed Thursday to a $14 million, two-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing for the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series champions.

The deal through 2025 is pending a physical, according to a person familiar with that move. That person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, which includes escalators, wasn't finalized.

García was the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal before last month's deadline. An arbitration hearing was scheduled Thursday before the agreement was reached.

The two-time All-Star slugger, who set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs last fall, had requested $6.9 million and Texas offered $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the league who exchanged salary proposals with their teams. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

García had indicated through a translator before the team’s annual awards dinner two weeks ago that he was prepared for a hearing. General manager Chris Young had said then there had been good dialogue with García and his representatives, and described being encouraged by those.

The Cuban outfielder, who turns 31 next month, made $747,760 last season when he set career highs with 39 homers and 107 RBIs. He had 27 homers and 101 RBIs in 2022. He was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time and isn't set to become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2026 season.

An emotional leader with a big bat for the Rangers, García hit .357 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the ALCS against Houston. He went deep in five consecutive postseason games, including his 11th-inning winner in Game 1 of the World Series against Arizona. But he missed the last two World Series games with an oblique issue.

García had said before the Rangers' annual awards banquet on Jan. 26 that he felt good. He said he took about a month off after the season before resuming his workouts.

The Rangers haven’t been to salary arbitration hearing since 2000 with designated hitter Lee Stevens.

