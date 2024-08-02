A'ja Wilson says official told her to tone down her emotions during game against Belgium

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — (AP) — A’ja Wilson has always shown emotion on the court.

Whether it's to pump up her teammates after a great pass or herself after a big basket or block, Wilson uses it to fuel her MVP-level game.

Apparently not everyone is a fan of it.

Wilson recalled after the U.S. beat Belgium on Thursday night at the Olympics that one of the officials during the game told her to tone it down.

“I need to, get my emotions in check (he said), and I think that just heightened my emotions even more because I’m like, ‘How are you going to tell me at my job that I can’t show emotion, passion?’” she said. “So I keep my cool. I continue being me. I keep my cool by understanding who I am and who I have around me, and don’t look back and just keep going.”

Wilson said she didn’t plan on changing the way she plays when the U.S. faces Germany on Sunday with first place in their group on the line. Both teams are 2-0 and have already advanced to the quarterfinals in Paris.

“I’m not going to let a defender think that they stopped me. I don’t think I’m ever going to let them off the hook,” she said. “And that’s what I got to keep doing. So to that ref, I’m going to keep yelling. I’m gonna keep screaming. I’m gonna keep fussing, cussing anywhere in-between cheering. Because that’s the game that I play.”

Wilson said the official made the comment after he had gone back and looked at a play.

"I'm not telling him don't blow your whistle, like I'm not telling you how to do your job, don't tell me how to do mine," the two-time WNBA MVP said.

Wilson, who is averaging 23.5 points and 13 rebounds for the U.S., wasn't the only one showing emotion in the win over Belgium. It was a fun game to play in with over 25,000 fans in attendance, mostly cheering on Belgium with the arena was about 6 miles from the country's border.

The normally even-keeled Breanna Stewart was excited after a big block and Sabrina Ionescu shushed the crowd, putting her finger to her mouth, after a late 3-pointer.

The Americans enjoyed themselves en route to their 57th consecutive Olympic victory.

“Obviously knowing we’re a little bit outnumbered in our crowd, but wanting to kind of fire the team up and you know, what’s at stake and how important this is,” Stewart said. “We won one game, but that doesn’t mean anything. So just, just kind of playing with a lot of passion and, having fun.”

