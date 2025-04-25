Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Friday in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

According to Hennepin County jail records, Peterson was booked at 5:16 a.m. and released from custody at 7:31 a.m. on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired and a court date in Minneapolis on May 9.

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Peterson was traveling on a suburban freeway about 8 miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings held their public event around the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. Peterson was one of several former Vikings players who took part in the festivities.

Peterson, who lives in the Houston area, was the seventh overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 draft. He's the fifth all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,918 yards after 10 seasons with the Vikings and bouncing around with six other teams over his final five seasons in the league.

