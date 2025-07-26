Sports

Aaron Judge is out for the Yankees' game against the Phillies because of an elbow injury

By RONALD BLUM
Yankees Blue Jays Baseball New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jon Blacker/AP)
By RONALD BLUM

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia because of an elbow injury.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge went for imaging.

The two-time AL MVP was wincing in the outfield at Toronto this week.

"Last night was struggling to throw a little bit," Boone said a day after the Phillies beat the Yankees 12-5 in the opener of a three-game series.

Boone wouldn’t speculate whether the injury involved Judge’s ulnar collateral ligament.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s manageable and we can get through it,” Boone said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG