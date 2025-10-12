49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner carted off following gruesome ankle injury

TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field following a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of San Francisco's game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Warner's right ankle appeared to turn sideways after a couple players fell into him at the end of a play.

The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to see Warner before he left the field with an air cast on his ankle.

The injury-riddled 49ers entered the game without quarterback Brock Purdy, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and several other key players. Despite all their injuries, the Niners were 4-1 and leading the NFC West going into Week 6.

The 28-year-old Warner has been a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons and four of the last five, making the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons.

