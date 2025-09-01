From Trump tariffs to social programs, Mexico's first female president takes stock in address

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated her government's handling of its tumultuous relations with the Trump administration, progressive gains and controversial judicial reforms in her first state of the nation address Monday.

Sheinbaum, who is nearing the end of her first year in office, notably left out some of the major problems still simmering in Mexico, including ongoing cartel violence plaguing much of the country and democratic concerns over wider concentration of executive power.

Mexico's first female president took office in October and has led the Latin American nation of 131 million at a time of radical global shifts. Despite that, the 63-year-old progressive leader has enjoyed soaring approval rates between 70% and 80% in Mexican polls.

“Things are going well, and they're only going to get better,” she promised.

Chief among Sheinbaum's challenges has been navigating Mexico's inextricable political and economic relationship with the United States as President Donald Trump has doled out tariffs globally and pressured allies into making concessions.

Sheinbaum has been able to dodge the brunt of Trump’s tariffs by going after Mexican cartels and their fentanyl production more aggressively than her predecessor. In recent months, the government has delivered dozens of cartel figures long wanted by U.S. authorities to the Trump administration.

At the same time, her administration has insisted that the Trump administration respect Mexican sovereignty, and has rejected talk of potential American military action against cartels in Mexican territory.

“Under no circumstance will we accept interventions, interference, or any other act from abroad that is detrimental to the integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the country,” she said.

The president also highlighted major progressive gains made by her government and by her predecessor and ally, ex-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She also gave a nod to a newly elected Supreme Court, set to take office later in the evening after the party he created controversially overhauled the judicial system.

Her close relationship with López Obrador and her promise of carrying on his legacy was what got Sheinbaum elected.

Sheinbaum highlighted a slate of social programs and construction projects launched by López Obrador and continued by her administration.

Government data released earlier this month showed that more than 8.3 million people in Mexico were pulled out of poverty between 2022 and 2024, something experts said was due in large part to social programs and the government raising the minimum wage.

"This is the most ambitious social plan in Mexico's history," she said.

