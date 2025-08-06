Tropical Storm Ivo forms in the eastern Pacific and could impact coastal Mexico, forecasters say

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo formed Wednesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was expected to bring rain and rough surf to parts of coastal Mexico, forecasters said.

Ivo had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 195 miles (310 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center based in Miami.

Ivo was the second tropical storm in the eastern Pacific, joining Tropical Storm Henriette. On Wednesday, Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was located 1,555 miles (2,505 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving west.

In the Atlantic, Dexter remained a tropical storm but was forecast to become a powerful extra-tropical cyclone.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.