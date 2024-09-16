The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the U.N. said Monday.

Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralyzing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan.

News of the suspension was relayed to U.N. agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.

Anti-polio campaigns in neighboring Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

