World

Syria's president asks former communications minister to form a new government

BEIRUT — (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Saturday in which he named former Communications Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali as the head of the new government following July's parliamentary election, state media reported.

Jalali, 55, has been under European Union sanctions since October 2014 over the government crackdown during Syria's conflict that has left nearly half a million people dead since 2011.

As a government minister, he was “collectively responsible for the regime’s violent repression against the civilian population,” the EU said at the time of announcing the sanctions. Jalali was communications minister for nearly two years starting in August 2014, according to the state news agency SANA.

Syria’s outgoing government has been in a caretaker capacity since the mid-July parliamentary election. It's not clear how long it will take Jalali to form a new Cabinet.

The EU first started imposing sanctions on Syria in 2011. The measures also include a ban on oil imports, investment restrictions, a freeze on central bank assets held in the EU, and export limits on equipment and technology that could be used to crack down on civilians or to monitor their phones and internet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!