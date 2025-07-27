Syria to hold first parliamentary elections since Assad's fall in September

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September, the head of a body tasked with organizing the election process told state media Sunday.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told state news agency SANA that elections will take place between Sept. 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country’s new authorities after the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The announcement of impending elections comes at a time when the country is increasingly divided in its views of the new authorities in Damascus after sectarian violence broke out in the southern province of Sweida earlier this month. The fighting killed hundreds of people and threatened to unravel Syria’s fragile postwar transition.

