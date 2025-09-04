Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Thursday, officials said, as the militants increase their missile fire targeting Israel.

The attack off the coast of Hodeida follows an Israeli strike last week that killed the rebels' prime minister along with several officials. The Houthis have been using cluster munitions in the missile attacks on Israel — which open up with smaller explosives that can be harder to intercept, raising the chances of strikes as Israel prepares for a new ground offensive in its war on Hamas that's decimated the Gaza Strip.

The attack Thursday saw an “unknown projectile” land off the side of a vessel as electronic interference was particularly intense, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. It added that the ship and crew were safe after the apparent assault.

The private maritime security firm Ambrey also acknowledged the apparent attack, as did the firm EOS Risk Group, which noted the Houthis have launched multiple missile attacks targeting Israel in recent days as well.

“The current tempo reflects a clear escalation, shifting from sporadic launches to multiple daily attempts,” said Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the apparent attack, though it can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their assaults. The Houthis targeted at least one other ship in recent days as well.

From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. In their campaign so far, the Houthis have sunk four vessels and killed at least eight mariners.

The Iranian-backed Houthis stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the rebels. The Houthis sank two vessels in July, killing at least four on board with others believed to be held by the rebels.

The Houthis' new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. Meanwhile, the future of talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's battered nuclear program is in question after Israel launched a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in which the Americans bombed three Iranian atomic sites.

