World

Subway tunnel collapses during construction in South Korea, likely leaving 2 trapped

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A subway tunnel under construction near Seoul collapsed on Friday, likely leaving two workers trapped at the site, officials said.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that authorities were mobilizing 55 rescue workers and 18 vehicles to rescue possible victims.

The collapse happened at Gwangmyeong, a city just south of Seoul.

Gwangmyeong city officials said authorities earlier withdrew workers from the construction site and stopped traffic around the area after receiving reports that a ventilation shaft at the site was at a risk of collapse.

The officials said it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!