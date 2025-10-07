World

Spanish firefighters respond to building collapse in Madrid

MADRID — Spanish firefighters and emergencies services say they are responding after a building in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE reports that firefighters are searching for missing people at the building, which was under construction.

Firefighters say “several floors” have collapsed. Police are also at the scene.

