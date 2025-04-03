Slovaks rally to protest against legislation that critics say is harmful to NGOs

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Thousands marched through Slovakia's capital on Thursday before a planned rally in front of parliament to condemn draft legislation that critics consider detrimental for many nongovernmental organizations.

The bill, which is being debated by lawmakers, was approved by the coalition government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has frequently attacked NGOs.

The organizers of the rally in Bratislava said that the draft legislation looks inspired by Russian law, which they said “makes it possible to liquidate the civil sector and turn into a criminal anyone who is not loyal to those in power.”

They said it's designed to scare and control people who stand up against the government.

The latest version of the draft says that NGOs will be considered lobbyists, but gives no clear definition of what lobbying is, according to an analysis by Via Iuris, a nonprofit organization.

The group said that the draft law violates Slovakia's constitution and European Union rules, and its goal is to “stigmatize and limit the activities of civic groups.”

The government said that the law is meant to make transparent the financing and functioning of civic groups.

Protesters chanted during the march: “No to the Russian law,” and “We wont give up freedom.”

Thursday rallies in Bratislava, No. 2 city Kosice and four other places are part of a wave of protests that was fueled by Fico's recent trip to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was a rare visit to the Kremlin by an EU leader since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine began more than three years ago and his recent remarks that Slovakia might consider leaving the 27-nation EU and NATO.

Protests in about three dozen locations across Slovakia and abroad are planned for Friday.

Fico has been a divisive figure at home and abroad. He returned to power in 2003 after his leftist Smer (Direction) party won a parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

His government moved to overhaul public broadcasting to give the government control of public television and radio.

That, along with an amendment to the penal code to eliminate a special anti-graft prosecutor, showed that Fico was leading Slovakia down a more autocratic path, following the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

