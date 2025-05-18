World

Russia launches one of biggest drone attacks on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least 1

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia overnight into Sunday launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 88 were intercepted and a further 128 lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, one woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people were wounded.

The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed to yield a ceasefire.

