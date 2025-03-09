Romania’s election body rejects candidacy of far-right Calin Georgescu in presidential rerun

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Romania's electoral body Sunday rejected Calin Georgescu's candidacy in the presidential election rerun, after the far-right populist won the first round of last year's race before a top court annulled the election.

The 62-year-old Georgescu filed his candidacy on Friday in the capital, Bucharest, after which the Central Election Bureau had 48 hours to register or reject. It is not yet clear on what grounds his candidacy was rejected, but BEC said a full text of its decision would later be published on its website. It can be appealed at the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.

