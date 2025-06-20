Putin says Russia has shared peace proposals with Israel and Iran

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Friday he has secured Israel's pledge to safeguard Russian personnel at Iran's Russia-built nuclear power plant and that he has reached out to both sides to try to end the week-old war.

Answering questions on a variety of issues at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also warned Ukraine that it could lose more territory if it keeps rejecting Russia’s conditions for peace.

Putin said Russia has proposed "some ideas” for a possible settlement between Iran and Israel that are currently being discussed.

He said Moscow asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the security of Russian personnel who are working to construct two more reactors at the nuclear power plant in Iran’s port of Bushehr and that he also raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed with that, and President Trump has promised to support our legitimate demands,” Putin said.

But he strongly rejected allegations that Moscow has failed to back its ally, Tehran, saying the Kremlin has maintained good ties with both Iran and Israel. He noted that Israel is home to nearly 2 million people from Russia and other former Soviet nations, “a factor that we always have taken into account."

At the same time, Putin said, Russia has always met its obligations to Iran, adding that Moscow has firmly backed Tehran's right for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

He voiced concern about the spiraling conflict, saying we “are strongly worried about what's going on around the Iranian nuclear facilities and possible consequences.”

A tough warning to Ukraine

Asked about Moscow's goals in Ukraine, Putin said the Russian military is moving to extend a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy region following a Ukrainian incursion last year into Russia's neighboring Kursk region.

“We have to create a security zone along the border,” Putin said, adding that the Russian troops have forged about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) deep into the Sumy region and are approaching its capital of the same name, a city of about 270,000 people.

“They are creating a threat to us, constantly shelling the areas along the border,” he added. “We don't have a goal to capture Sumy, but I don't exclude it in principle.”

Putin reaffirmed his long-held claim that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people,” declaring that in “that sense, all of Ukraine is ours.” But he also said Russia is ready to recognize Ukrainian sovereignty while emphasizing that Kyiv must accept the “realities” of Moscow's territorial gains and abandon its bid to join NATO as part of possible deal.

“We aren't seeking Ukraine's surrender, we want them to recognize the realities on the ground,” he said, adding that Moscow has repeatedly warned Ukraine that it would better make a deal.

“The logic of military action could only exacerbate your situation, and you will have to conduct talks from different positions that will be worse for you,” Putin said, addressing Ukraine. “There is an old rule: Wherever a Russian soldier puts his foot, that belongs to us.”

Asked by the session's moderator whether he is concerned by allegations that Ukrainian authorities could order the use of a “dirty bomb” of radioactive material against Russia, Putin said such an action would be “their last mistake" that would trigger a “mirror” response from Russia in line with its nuclear doctrine.

“Our response would be very tough and, most likely, catastrophic" for both the government and the country, he said. “I hope it will never come to that.”

Putin added that while Russia doesn't have information that Ukraine could mount such an attack, “we assume that some people may develop such ideas in their sick imagination.”

Putin says he won't allow Russia to fall into a recession

Putin hailed Russia's economic outlook, saying it has managed to curb inflation and ease its reliance on energy exports.

His optimistic account contrasted with somber statements by some members of his government who warned at the same conference that Russia could face a recession. Economic Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Thursday the country is "on the brink of going into a recession."

Putin mentioned the recession warnings, but emphasized that “it mustn't be allowed.” He pointed out that manufacturing industries have posted steady growth, allowing the country to reduce its reliance on oil and gas exports.

“The perception of Russian economy as based on raw materials and dependent on hydrocarbons exports have clearly become outdated,” Putin said, adding that the economy grew by 1.5% in the first four months of 2025 and inflation has dropped from double digits to 9.6%.

Putin has used the annual forum to highlight Russia’s economic prowess and encourage foreign investment, but Western executives have shunned it after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, leaving it to business leaders from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The economy, hit with a slew of Western sanctions, has so far outperformed predictions. High defense spending has propelled growth and kept unemployment low despite fueling inflation.

Large recruiting bonuses for military enlistees and death benefits for those killed in Ukraine also have put more income into the country’s poorer regions. But over the long term, inflation and a lack of foreign investments pose threats to the economy.

Economists have warned of mounting pressure on the economy and the likelihood it would stagnate due to lack of investment in sectors other than the military.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.