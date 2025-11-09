Powerful quake strikes off the coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO — A powerful quake rattled northern Japan Sunday evening, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. A tsunami advisory was issued.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the sea surface, at about 5 p.m. Japan time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (3 feet) along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place an hour after the initial quake.

