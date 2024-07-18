Pacific island leaders agree to enhance Japan's role in the region amid growing China influence

TOKYO — (AP) — Leaders of 18 Pacific island nations and areas agreed to an enhanced role of Japan in the region's development while opposing any attempted coercive activity, in a joint declaration adopted at their summit Thursday, as Tokyo seeks greater engagement to counter China's influence.

The Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM, launched under a Japanese initiative in 1997, has become Japan’s key diplomatic tool to deter China’s security and economic influence in the region by strengthening its ties with the Pacific Island Forum members, stressing its willingness to stand by them and maintaining unity as an equal partner.

The leaders agreed that Japan provides greater support and cooperation in climate change, maritime security and defense, economic development and other areas, according to the joint declaration.

They noted climate change as "the single greatest existential threat to the livelihoods, security and well-being of the peoples of the Pacific" and showed their commitment to elevating their collaboration to support the region in mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The declaration emphasized the “primacy” of peace and stability and shared “the importance of the free and open international rules-based order in line with the international law."

They expressed “strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the threat or use of force or coercion anywhere in the world,” according to the declaration that carefully avoided identifying China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a joint press conference after the meeting that Japan and the island leaders "shared values and principles such as the rule of law, democracy and opposition to attempts to change the status quo by force."

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, who is co-chairing this year’s summit, welcomed Japan’s approach to working with the PIF members “as equals” to achieve their 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific, “our vision for a region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.”

The leaders also adopted action plans of cooperation in seven areas including climate resilience and disaster risk management, sustainable management of oceans, economic resilience, “ensuring people-centered development” and investment in technology and connectivity.

The declaration needs to be put into action, Brown said, adding that the region is having trouble getting climate financing and welcomed Japan’s consideration for a contribution but called on the country to “confirm earlier rather than later.”

South Pacific island nations have become a focus of security concern among Japan and its ally the United States and their regional partners such as Australia and New Zealand in recent years as Beijing increases its presence in the region where many island nations are economically dependent on China, as with many other countries.

Japan has sought to share with the leaders the importance of maintaining the rules-based, free and open international order in the region, with China in mind but carefully not spelled out.

Kishida has been also holding bilateral meetings with the leaders since earlier this week on the sidelines of summit.

In his separate meetings Wednesday and Thursday with the leaders and other representatives, Kishida announced Japan’s support for infrastructure, fishing projects and other areas.

AP journalist Ayaka McGill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.