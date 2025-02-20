A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy is canceled at U.S. request

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A news conference after talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy was canceled Thursday at the request of U.S. officials, a Kyiv official said.

The scheduled comments to the media by Zelenskyy and retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, were called off after their meeting, the Ukrainian president's spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said.

Kellogg’s trip to Kyiv coincided with recent feuding between Trump and Zelenskyy that has bruised their personal relations and cast further doubt on the future of U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Nikiforov gave no other reason other than that the cancellation was in accordance with U.S. wishes.

The U.S. delegation made no immediate comment.

When the meeting began, photographers and video journalists were allowed into a room where the two men shook hands before sitting across from each other at a table at the presidential office in Kyiv.

The two men were due to speak about Trump's efforts to end the almost three-year war.

