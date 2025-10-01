World

Munich Oktoberfest fairgrounds closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion

By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and STEFANIE DAZIO
APTOPIX Germany Oktoberfest Security people stand on the area of the Oktoberfest that stays closed after a bomb threatening in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct.1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader/AP)
By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and STEFANIE DAZIO

MUNICH — (AP) — Police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person's death was believed to be connected to the explosion at a residential building early Wednesday, which Munich police said was deliberately set on fire and part of a domestic dispute.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing.

Specialized teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said. Photos from the area also showed a burned-out van.

Officials discovered the bomb threat to Oktoberfest in a letter from the alleged perpetrator. Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area. Authorities said the festival will be closed at least until 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) Wednesday.

This year's Oktoberfest began on Sept. 20 and ends Oct. 5. The world's largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

___

Dazio reported from Berlin.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG