Massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 27, injures more than 100

Russia Explosion In this image provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, fire is seen next to a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, late Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

MOSCOW — (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

